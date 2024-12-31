Supreme Court to examine Punjab govt's measures to treat ailing farmer leader Dallewal today

As farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike entered its 36th day, the Supreme Court is set to review the Punjab government's actions to ensure his treatment on Tuesday, December 31.



On December 29, a team of Punjab government officials tried to convince the ailing septuagenarian to accept medical help, but he refused, fearing forceful removal from the protest site. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal during his hunger strike at the Khanauri Border in Sangrur district of Punjab. (PTI File)(HT_PRINT)

Farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border in Khanauri, demanding a legal guarantee for a minimum support price for crops and other issues from the Centre.

A high-level team of Punjab government officials had met Jagjit Singh Dallewal, urging him to accept medical treatment despite his ongoing fast.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia is scheduled to hear the matter virtually at 11am on December 31. The Supreme Court went on winter break on December 21, and benches will resume hearings on January 2, 2025.

On December 28, the Supreme Court criticised the Punjab government for not moving Dallewal to a hospital and questioned the intentions of the protesting farmers for preventing medical aid.

The court gave the state until December 31 to convince Dallewal to go to the hospital, allowing the government to seek assistance from the Centre if needed.

The Punjab government explained that it faced strong resistance from the farmers, who had surrounded Dallewal and stopped him from being transferred to a hospital.

“All that we wish to say, as of now, is that we are not satisfied with the efforts so far made by the Government of Punjab towards compliance of our orders, especially the order dated December 20,” the bench said.

The court, however, took note of the assurance given by the advocate general, the chief secretary and the director general of police of the state government, granted the state more time to take appropriate steps.

"It is further clarified that if the state of Punjab requires any assistance, we direct the union of India to provide the requisite logistical support to the authorities of the state of Punjab for the purpose of compliance of our directions,” it said on December 28, posting the hearing on December 31.

It asked the chief secretary and the DGP Punjab Police to file their compliance affidavits.

On December 20, the bench left it to the Punjab government officials and doctors to decide on the hospitalisation of Dallewal.

The bench said it was the responsibility of the state government to look after Dallewal's health.

Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border point since November 26.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after security forces stopped their march to Delhi.

With PTI inputs