Greater Noida: Farmers demand higher land compensation at ‘Mahapanchayat’

GREATER NOIDA: Thousands of farmers on Monday reiterated their demands including compensation hike for the acquired lands for developmental projects, implementation of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, and the release of jailed farmers as they participated in a “Mahapanchayat” organised under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Zero Point. The Mahapanchayat witnessed participation of farmers from across several districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Bulandshahr, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, and Hapur. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On the occasion, senior farmer leader Rakesh Tikait underlined the need to open communication channels with the administration through the Mahapanchayat. “Our goal today was to pave the way for dialogue with the administration, and that pathway has now opened. Talks with officials will now take place at the table,” he said.

Stating that farmers’ issues, including land compensation and government policies, would be discussed with the authorities, Tikait said that the government is willing to discuss these matters. He hoped to find solutions through negotiations. “Officials need to come to the table for discussions. The government must stop exploiting farmers’ land,” he added.

Sunil Pradhan, spokesperson for Bharatiya Kisan Union-Tikait, stated that numerous farmers from Noida, Greater Noida, and nearby districts joined the protest.

“Last month, the UP government formed a committee to implement the recommendations of the panel established in February, 2024. But nearly a month has passed without any updates or meeting with farmers. We believe no substantial progress has been made. To exert pressure and reiterate our demand for fair compensation, we have decided to assemble at Zero Point,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mahapanchayat witnessed participation of farmers from across several districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Bulandshahr, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, and Hapur.

At the farmers’ meet, the discussions revolved around issues such as the pending 64.7% compensation and allocation of 10% plots to farmers, as well as the non-implementation of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. Some farmers also raised concerns about the government authorities’ alleged coercive steps to dismantle their protest and the need to release jailed farmers.

A farmer from Dankaur, Ramesh Chaudhary shared that his land was acquired for construction of the Yamuna Expressway. “We haven’t received the developed plots or the increased compensation that was promised and thus, we have gathered here today,” he said.

The farmers demonstrated near the loop of the Yamuna Expressway while traffic on both the Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway remained unaffected.

District administration deployed police personnel in significant numbers to ensure law and order. Traffic police were stationed at various points to manage the flow of vehicles and avoid disruptions.

Extensive traffic diversions were implemented across key routes in Noida and Greater Noida to ensure smooth vehicular movement, on Monday.

“Our focus was on maintaining smooth traffic flow while ensuring minimal inconvenience to commuters,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

On December 2, nearly 5,000 farmers had attempted to march towards Delhi, causing significant traffic disruptions on the Noida Expressway near Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal.

In February, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a committee headed by Rajneesh Dube, chairman, revenue board to address the farmers’ grievances. It submitted its report to the state government on August 27. Earlier this month, a new five-member panel was set up to implement the recommendations of the earlier committee.