e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Supreme Court dismisses ‘frivolous’ plea challenging Rahul Gandhi’s election as Wayanad MP

Supreme Court dismisses ‘frivolous’ plea challenging Rahul Gandhi’s election as Wayanad MP

Saritha Nair was barred from contesting the parliamentary polls as she was convicted in the solar scam case in the southern state with a sentence of three years.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:36 IST
Abraham Thomas | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Abraham Thomas | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering during an election rally, at Hisua in Nawada district on October 23, 2020.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering during an election rally, at Hisua in Nawada district on October 23, 2020. (PTI File Photo )
         

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Saritha Nair challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s election as the Wayanad lawmaker in the Lok Sabha elections held last year. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also asked Saritha Nair, whose nomination was rejected by the returning officers, to pay a fine of Rs one lakh for filing a “frivolous petition.”

Nair was barred from contesting the parliamentary polls as she was convicted in the solar scam case in the southern state with a sentence of three years. Nair’s nomination papers were rejected under Section 8(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 which prescribed for disqualification on account of conviction and sentencing in a criminal case. She later obtained a stay in the case, which, however, was not considered by the returning officers.

Nair had moved the top court against the October 31, 2019, decision of Kerala High Court by which her election petitions challenging the Lok Sabha polls in Wayanad and Ernakulam also were dismissed. She had earlier approached the Kerala high court over the election officers’ move stopping her from contesting the elections.

The high court had held that the stay was on the sentence and not on conviction and hence her plea was rejected. “It was clear from the relief sought in the appeal petition that Nair had only sought suspension of the sentence and not the suspension of conviction,” the court had said.

Gandhi had won Kerala’s Wayanad seat -- the second seat he contested in the 2019 polls -- with a margin of 431,770 votes. He defeated runner up PP Suneer of the Communist Party of India, who secured 274,597 votes, while Gandhi got 706,367 votes.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
Over 200 terrorists killed by forces in Jammu-Kashmir since Jan this year
Over 200 terrorists killed by forces in Jammu-Kashmir since Jan this year
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharashtra Congress
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharashtra Congress
Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner
Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi hospitalised with Covid-related complications
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In