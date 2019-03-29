Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Solar case accused Saritha Nair to contest from Ernakulam
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The main accused in solar panel case Saritha S Nair has announced her candidature from Ernakulam constituency in Kerala.
In 2011, she had allegedly floated a fictitious company promising imported solar panels and stakes and allegedly cheated many.
During investigation, Nair, who is facing at least 40-odd cheating cases, claimed that she was sexually exploited by many Congress leaders, including the candidate from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden. “I am not aiming to reach parliament. But I want to expose some leaders...,” she said, adding that she will file nomination as an Independent.
However, Congress leaders have alleged that it was a ploy being enacted by the ruling CPI(M).
First Published: Mar 29, 2019