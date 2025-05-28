Supreme Court extends interim stay granted to MP minister over remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its interim order granting a stay on the arrest of Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over the controversy regarding his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, ANI reported. The controversy began after a video of Kunwar Vijay Shah’s speech, in which he made objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, went viral on social media.(PTI)

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh ordered the closure of proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, saying it is now looking into the matter.

The court also sought a status report from the special investigation team (SIT) that was constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government in compliance with the top court's earlier order, according to PTI.

The top court also noted that the SIT has seized some devices and started its investigation.

Shah's remarks against Colonel Qureshi



Shah came under fire after a viral video showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had then rebuked the minister for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi, and ordered police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

The minister had then challenged the high court's order before the Supreme Court, which on May 19 chided Shah and constituted a three-member SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him. It had also rejected the minister's apology.

"The kind of crass comments you made, completely thoughtlessly... We don't need this apology," the court had said, adding that it seemed like ‘crocodile tears' to avoid legal proceedings.

“We saw your videos; you were on the verge of using filthy language,” the bench had added.

On May 23, released a fresh video on Friday, saying his words were a "linguistic mistake" and not meant to offend anyone.