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SC extends time till August 31 for holding Bengaluru civic body elections

This extension comes after a previous January 12 ruling where SC set June 30 as the deadline to hold elections for the civic body

Published on: May 20, 2026 02:25 pm IST
PTI |
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till August 31 the time for holding the long-pending elections for the Bengaluru civic body.

The top court is monitoring the compliance of its earlier orders regarding polls to the BBMP and the newly created municipal corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA).(File Photo/ANI)

The tenure of the earlier elected body for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expired on September 10, 2020, and since then a government-appointed administrator was taking care of its day-to-day affairs.

On January 12, the apex court had asked the Karnataka government and the state election body to hold the polls for the Bengaluru civic body by June 30.

On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi extended the time till August 31 and made clear that no further extension would be granted.

The order was passed after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Karnataka government, referred to the shortage of manpower due to the Census work and the upcoming special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

In its December 2020 judgment, the high court upheld the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Third Amendment Act, 2020, which increased the number of BBMP wards.

The high court had, however, "read down" the amendment, holding that it would not apply to elections that ought to have been held under Article 243 of the Constitution before the amendment came into effect.

On December 18, 2020, the top court stayed the high court order, and in 2022, it asked the state government to complete the process of delimitation fo wards for BBMP and to notify the same within a period of eight weeks.

The Karnataka government earlier notified reservations for 369 wards across five newly carved municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area.

Unlike the previous civic body polls, which were held for 198 wards, the next elections will be held for 369 wards across five corporations, an increase of 171.

 
bengaluru civic body elections
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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