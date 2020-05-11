e-paper
Supreme Court forms 3-member team to look into J&K 4G mobile internet case

Supreme Court forms 3-member team to look into J&K 4G mobile internet case

Secretary of Union home ministry, chief secretary of J&K and secretary of ministry of communication will make up the three-member team.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 12:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The petitioners have argued that 4G speed was essential for healthcare, education, trade and business in the union territory during this hour of crisis due to coronavirus. (PTI)
         

The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a three-member committee to look into demand for allowing 4G mobile internet in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

There is a nationwide shutdown in place till May 17 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Secretary of Union home ministry, chief secretary of J&K and secretary of ministry of communication will make up the three-member team.

The petitioners have argued that 4G speed was essential for healthcare, education, trade and business in the union territory during this hour of crisis due to coronavirus.

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir contend that restoration of 4G services could give rise to anti-national activities and militancy.

Responding to the petition for restoration of 4G services, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, on April 30, told the top court that right to access the internet is not a fundamental right and the degree of access for exercising free speech or for carrying on any trade or business can be curtailed.

In a judgment passed on January 10, the apex court had held that access to information and the freedom of trade and commerce via the internet are fundamental rights under the Constitution of India. It had, therefore, ordered the central government and J&K administration to periodically review the orders restricting Internet services in J&K

