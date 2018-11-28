Supreme Court hands over all 16 Bihar shelter home abuse cases to CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has in principle agreed to take up the Bihar shelter home cases, the Supreme Court was informed by the agency on Wednesday.

This came after the top court rapped the agency whose lawyer told the court that interim director of the CBI M Nageswar Rao was unable to give a view on the Bihar shelter home case as he had been barred from taking any major policy decision.

“The order in Verma’s case doesn’t mean that investigations in cases by CBI will stop,” the court said asking the CBI lawyer to seek instructions on phone .

Rao, who was appointed as interim chief of CBI after the government divested director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana of duties of all responsibilities, was directed by the Supreme Court to perform routine functions, but not take any major decisions

Over the last few weeks, the Supreme Court has taken the Bihar government to task on several occasions for its handling of the probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home. Over 30 of the 42 girls at the short-stay home were alleged to have been sexually abused.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 12:42 IST