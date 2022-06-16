Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack, being rushed to Delhi

Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffered a heart attack on Thursday following which he was rushed from Himachal to Delhi via air ambulance. Supreme Court advocate and BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia tweeted that Justice Shah suffered the attack in Himachal Pradesh and arrangements were being made to rush him to Delhi. "Praying to God for his speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Hon'ble Justice MR Shah Judge Supreme Court of India has suffered a heart attack while he was in Himachal Pradesh. Arrangements being made to rush him to Delhi. Praying to God for his speedy recovery. 🙏 — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) June 16, 2022

The 64-year-old Justice had served as a judge of the Gujarat high court and then became the Chief Justice of the Patna high court before assuming the charge of a Supreme Court judge. Justice MR Shah, on an occasion, had describe PM Modi as a 'popular, loved, vibrant and visionary' leader.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON