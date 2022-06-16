Home / India News / Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack, being rushed to Delhi
Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack, being rushed to Delhi

Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah suffered a heart attack in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. 
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 03:40 PM IST
Poulomi Ghosh

Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffered a heart attack on Thursday following which he was rushed from Himachal to Delhi via air ambulance. Supreme Court advocate and BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia tweeted that Justice Shah suffered the attack in Himachal Pradesh and arrangements were being made to rush him to Delhi. "Praying to God for his speedy recovery," he tweeted.

 

The 64-year-old Justice had served as a judge of the Gujarat high court and then became the Chief Justice of the Patna high court before assuming the charge of a Supreme Court judge. Justice MR Shah, on an occasion, had describe PM Modi as a 'popular, loved, vibrant and visionary' leader.

supreme court
