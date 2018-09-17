Supreme Court lifts ban on sale of painkiller Saridon

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed sale of Saridon, exempting the painkiller from last week’s government order banning manufacture and distribution of 328 fixed dose combination drugs for human use.

FDCs are two or more drugs combined in a fixed ratio into a single dosage form.

Doctors and public health experts in India and abroad have warned that increasing use of antibiotic combinations in India may be contributing to antibiotic resistance.

India is a particular concern as the market share of combination drugs versus single drugs is bigger than anywhere in the world.

The centre’s decision came on a recommendation of a panel of experts that favoured a ban on drugs that are “irrational”, cited safety issues and lack of therapeutic justification.

