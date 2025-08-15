Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Supreme Court not superior to high courts, says Chief Justice BR Gavai

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 06:29 pm IST

Speaking at an event to celebrate the 79th Independence Day, the CJI said that both courts are equal.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has stated that the Supreme Court is not superior to any high court in the country. Speaking at an event to celebrate the 79th Independence Day on Friday, the chief justice said that both courts are equal.

The Chief Justice further added that the top court "cannot dictate" a high court collegium to recommend a particular name for judgeship.(PTI)
The Chief Justice further added that the top court "cannot dictate" a high court collegium to recommend a particular name for judgeship.(PTI)

The Chief Justice further added that the top court "cannot dictate" a high court collegium to recommend a particular name for judgeship.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: PM Modi’s 5 big announcements in record 103-minute speech

"Ultimately, even the Supreme Court Collegium can't dictate the high court collegium to recommend the names... the Supreme Court is not a superior court to the high court," said Gavai.

"Both the Supreme Court and the high court are constitutional court, and so far as the constitutional scheme is concerned, they are neither inferior nor superior to each other," the CJI added further.

The Chief Justice further shared that the first call regarding the appointment has to be taken by the high court collegium.

Also Read | CJI to look into stray dogs matter as lawyer claims conflicting orders by court

"We only recommend the names to the high court collegium and request them to consider the names, and only after their satisfaction that the candidates deserve the designation, the names come to the Supreme Court," he added.

In his speech, he also welcomed the initiative started by former chief justice Sanjiv Khanna where the Supreme Court collegium interacts with the candidates during the selection process.

CJI Gavai said that after interacting with the candidates for "10 minutes, 15 minutes or half an hour", the SC collegium can find out as to how suitable they would be to contribute to society.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Supreme Court not superior to high courts, says Chief Justice BR Gavai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On