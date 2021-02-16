Supreme Court notice to WhatsApp: ‘People value privacy more than money’
The Supreme Court on Monday told WhatsApp and Facebook that Indians valued their privacy more than the trillions of dollars the social media firms were worth, even as the companies sought to argue that the apprehension over a contentious new privacy policy was a “red herring”.
A top court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, decided to examine WhatsApp 2021 privacy policy by the messaging service and issued notices, saying the social messaging app needed to disclose the kind of user data that would be shared with other companies under its new policy.
“People in India have grave apprehensions about loss of privacy. You may be a $2-3 trillion company, but people value their privacy more than that. And it is our duty to protect people’s privacy,” observed the bench, which also included justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
Read more: ‘If A messages B…’: Supreme Court tells WhatsApp to give undertaking on data privacy
In January, WhatsApp renewed its terms of service and privacy policy, which were to initially come into effect on February 8, but have since been deferred to May 15. The company said it will share details about users’ conversations with business accounts, and that accepting these terms were mandatory. Anyone not agreeing to the terms will need to delete their accounts, the company said at the time, triggering a seeming shift by many to rivals such as Telegram and Signal.
During a hearing on Friday, the apex court shot down submissions by WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook that the apex court did not require to examine the 2021 privacy policy since the Delhi HC was hearing a separate bunch of challenges to the same policy.
The bench took note that a previous petition raising similar issues regarding the 2016 privacy policy of WhatsApp was pending before a Constitution bench, and commented that it was not appropriate for a high court to deal with the issues that were already pending before the Supreme Court.
Read more: Delhi high court seeks Centre's stand on plea against new WhatsApp privacy policy
The Union government urged the top court to scrutinise the 2021 policy instead of waiting for a high court to decide. “Right to privacy is a fundamental right and they (WhatsApp and Facebook) must protect Indians’ rights. They cannot share data of Indians. They cannot compromise with the privacy right of Indians,” Mehta submitted. Appearing for petitioner Karmanya Singh Sareen, senior lawyer Shyam Divan questioned WhatsApp over lowering the privacy standards. He pointed out that since WhatsApp had deferred its new policy till May 15, the SC should decide its validity before that.
However, senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Arvind Datar, Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, who appeared for WhatsApp and Facebook, sought to emphasise that the social media entities were functioning within the bounds of the Indian laws. “This [2021] policy is applicable for the rest of the world, including India, except Europe because Europe has a specific law.
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) applies to these 27 countries in Europe and thus, there is a different policy. Once India also has a law in this regard, we will change accordingly,” Sibal and Datar said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activists say toolkits aren't the problem, 'objectives should be constitutional'
- Activists from various organisations said they routinely used toolkits or resource kits and that it was entirely up to people whether or not to follow what toolkits suggested.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spam, scam calls and texts on govt radar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court notice to WhatsApp: ‘People value privacy more than money’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops claim man mentioned in toolkit associated with ISI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP woman burnt to death by family over interfaith relationship: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Communication woes lead to low turnout for 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar
- The state health department, however, claimed there was no hesitancy among HCWs to take the second shot, as 12,101 were given the second jab as against 18,122 who took the first shot on January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC relief for journalist Siddique Kappan, gets bail to visit ailing mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWin app, hesitancy slow down booster shot drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Kerala, protests against backdoor appointments in govt jobs intensifies
- As the agitation outside the state secretariat intensified two young Congress legislators, K S Sabarinathan and Shafi Parambil, also started a fast in solidarity with the agitating young men.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre deregulates geospatial data and map-making in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 85 lakh vaccinated against coronavirus so far: Health Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate key Tamil Nadu projects on Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Bihar; no injuries, damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, Sasikala likely to claim Jayalalithaa's legacy on her birth anniversary
- "Sasikala may choose Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary to project herself as someone who can truly claim the right to Jayalalithaa's legacy," says a political commentator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After gram panchayat polls, Andhra preps for municipal elections on March 10
- The state election commission on Monday announced the schedule for elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats across the state in a single phase on March 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox