Supreme Court passes split verdict on burial of Chhattisgarh pastor, a converted Christian | What's the case?

The Supreme Court on Monday delivered a split verdict over a plea by a Christian man from Chhattisgarh, who wanted burial of his father, a pastor who converted to Christianity, at the burial ground of their village in the Chhindwara district. The Supreme Court (File Photo/PTI)

Petitioner Ramesh Baghel's father passed away on January 7.

While Justice BV Nagarathna, who was heading the two-judge bench, asked Baghel to bury his father in the family's private land, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said the burial should be held at a Christian cemetery in Karkapal, 20 km from the petitioner's village.

However, despite their differences, Justices Nagarathna and Sharma directed that the burial be conducted at the Karkapal village cemetery as the body of the petitioner's father has been in a mortuary for nearly three weeks.

Additionally, the bench ordered the Chhattisgarh government to provide logistical support and adequate police security for the burial.

What was the dispute?

The pastor, who was born in the Mahar caste, died after a prolonged illness. His son Ramesh Baghel wanted to bury him in the area specified for Christians in the village graveyard. However, on opposition from local villagers, the son approached Chhattisgarh high court.

The Chhattisgarh high court said a village burial may cause ‘unrest’ and ‘disharmony,’ and asked Baghel to bury his father at the nearest cemetery (in Karkapal).

Baghel then filed a plea in the Supreme Court. He submitted that other members of his family were buried in the same village graveyard.

The state government, too, had suggested that the burial take place at the Christian graveyard in Karkapal, and offered ambulance to take the body there, along with security.

The Supreme Court bench reserved its verdict on January 22.