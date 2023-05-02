Home / India News / Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking stay on release of 'The Kerala Story' film

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking stay on release of 'The Kerala Story' film

PTI |
May 02, 2023 12:22 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on release of the movie 'The Kerala Story'.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on release of the movie “The Kerala Story” on grounds that its a "worst kind of hate speech” and an “audio-visual propaganda”.

The Supreme Court. (ANI)
The Supreme Court. (ANI)

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha that the trailer of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, has garnered 16 million views.

Also read: War of words, ‘cash rewards’ over ‘The Kerala Story’ film. Top points

Pasha said, "This movie is the worst kind of hate speech. It is a completely audio-visual propaganda".

The bench said, “There are varieties of hate speeches. This film has got certification and has been cleared by the board. It's not like a person getting on the podium and starts giving uncontrolled speech. If you want to challenge the release of the movie, you should challenge the certification and through appropriate forum”.

Sibal then said that he will do whatever necessary.

Justice Nagarathna said the petitioner should first approach the high court. Pasha said there was no time left as the movie is scheduled to release on Friday.

Also read: ‘Ironical’: Anil Antony reacts to opposition's demands to ban ‘The Kerala Story’

“This is not a ground. Otherwise everyone will start coming to the Supreme Court”, the bench said.

Pasha said that is why he has filed an intervention application in the hate speech matter.

Justice Joseph said though he may not be advising the petitioner but for seeking appropriate remedy a substantial writ petition needs to be filed.

The Hindi film is based on the theme of religious conversion.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court
supreme court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out