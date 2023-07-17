SC relaxes bail condition for 2008 Bengaluru blasts accused Abdul Nasir Maudany

The Supreme Court on Monday relaxed the bail condition of Abdul Nasir Maudany, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman and an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast case, and permitted him to reside in his hometown of Kollam in Kerala. Supreme Court of India (Representative Photo)

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh modified Madani’s bail condition noting, “since the examination of witnesses in the case was over and arguments could proceed for some time, Maudany’s presence was not required on a hearing date”.

In its 2014 order, the Court had directed the terror accused to remain in Bengaluru till the trial was over following which Maudany had sought a relaxation of bail conditions imposed by the Supreme Court .

Maudany welcomed the Court’s order that will allow him to reside in his hometown of Kollam in Kerala and also visit his ailing father.

“Received permission to travel to Kerala and reside there for the remainder of the bail term. I thank you from the heart to all those who prayed for me and supported me,” Maudany wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Giving him permission to stay in Kollum, the Court ruled that the bail condition requires him to make in presence at a designated police station every two weeks.

“To ensure that the applicant is adhering to all other requirements, we direct that the appellant will report to the Station House Officer of the nearest police in Kollam district, once in 15 days,” the bench said.

The blast accused had earlier travelled to Kerala in the first week of July after getting permission from the SC but could not meet his ailing father in Kollam.

His plea and travel permission were previously rejected by the Court in October 2021. Similar applications were rejected earlier this year as well.

The Bangalore serial blasts occurred on 25 July 2008 in Bangalore, India. A series of nine bombs exploded in which two people were killed and 20 injured.