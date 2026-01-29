Supreme Court reserves order in modification to stray dogs case

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday has reserved its verdict regarding a batch of pleas which sought modifications to the stray dogs case. As per reports, the top court has called on the counsels to submit their written briefs within a week. The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the stray dogs case (PTI)

The verdict was reserved after the top court heard arguments from all stakeholders from all states in India. Arguments were presented from dog lovers, victims of dog bite incidents, animal rights activists, and lawyers appearing for the Centre and state governments.

More details are awaited…