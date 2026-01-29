Edit Profile
    Supreme Court reserves order in modification to stray dogs case

    The Supreme Court of India on Thursday has reserved its verdict regarding a batch of pleas which sought modifications to the stray dogs case.

    Updated on: Jan 29, 2026 3:38 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Supreme Court of India on Thursday has reserved its verdict regarding a batch of pleas which sought modifications to the stray dogs case. As per reports, the top court has called on the counsels to submit their written briefs within a week.

    The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the stray dogs case (PTI)
    The verdict was reserved after the top court heard arguments from all stakeholders from all states in India. Arguments were presented from dog lovers, victims of dog bite incidents, animal rights activists, and lawyers appearing for the Centre and state governments.

    More details are awaited…

      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

