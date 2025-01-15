Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Submit Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health reports for AIIMS board opinion': Supreme Court to Punjab govt

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2025 02:11 PM IST

The Supreme Court was surprised as to how the health conditions of Dallewal, who has been on fast unto-death for nearly 50 days, is improving. 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought health reports of fasting farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from the Punjab government to get an opinion from the AIIMS medical board.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on an indefinite hunger strike from November 26, 2024. (PTI)
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on an indefinite hunger strike from November 26, 2024. (PTI)

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was surprised over how the health conditions of Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast for nearly 50 days, are improving, new agency PTI reported.

The court asked the Punjab government chief secretary to submit Dallewal's test reports during the court of the day with the top court registrar.

The bench directed that after receiving the documents, the registrar communicate them to the AIIMS director and seek an opinion on Dallewal's test reports from the medical board.

Notably, the Punjab government informed the Supreme Court that authorities are in deliberations with the protesting farmers, adding that they are hopeful of a solution.

ALSO READ | Amid Dallewal’s deteriorating health, protesting farmers urge SKM to hold unity meet soon

Appearing for the state of Punjab, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that some progress has been made in connection with moving the farmer leader to a makeshift hospital, which was recently put up 10 metres away from the protest site.

The representatives of the Centre are also meeting the protesting farmers, Sibal said.

Dallewal had met with the SC-appointed panel on January 6 after the Punjab government said that the protesting farmers were convinced to meet retired Justice Nawab Singh, who chairs the committee.

On November 26, 2024, the convenor of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)(non-political) began his fast unto-death. Dallewal also refused any medical assistance from the Punjab government, following which his health began to deteriorate.

ALSO READ | ‘My life is not important’: Farmer leader Dallewal at ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Meanwhile, farmer leaders on Tuesday said Dallewal was having difficulty drinking water. They added that his body was still not accepting water and was moving towards "multi-organ failure," which is worrisome.

Farmers had even said that the SKM leader had not been eating anything and was just surviving off water.

The apex court had also questioned the Centre as to why it couldn't say that its door was open and it would consider the genuine grievances of the protesting farmers.

Farmers have been camping and protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Haryana and Punjab since February 13, 2024, demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) among other things.

(with PTI inputs)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On