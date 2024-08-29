Supreme Court slams Telangana CM over remark on Kavitha’s bail

“Do we decide on political considerations?” the Supreme Court on Thursday asked Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, irked by his comment alleging a political hand behind the top court granting bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case. Revanth Reddy, while reacting to his political rival K Kavitha getting bail from top court on Tuesday, raised doubts on how she was in custody for only five months (ANI)

The issue at hand was a petition to shift the trial in a 2015 cash-for-vote case against Revanth outside the state, and a bench headed by justice BR Gavai took the occasion to pull up the CM for his remarks.

“If somebody has the audacity to say that we pass orders in consultation with political parties, that alone should be sufficient to entertain the transfer petition. Let him face trial outside the state,” the bench said, adding that it would take up the matter on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the court appeared inclined to dismiss the petition, but the matter took a dramatic turn post-punch as the court, while consulting on the name of prosecutor, learnt about CM’s utterances against the top court before reconvening for the hearing.

“We are not foreclosing the issue of transfer (of the case) ...Should such statements be made by a responsible chief minister of a state? If such is the sort of statements he is making, that may rightly bring apprehensions in minds of any person that the trial against him can be influenced,” said the bench, also comprising justices PK Mishra and KV Viswanathan.

Revanth, while reacting to his political rival K Kavitha getting bail from top court on Tuesday, raised doubts on how she was in custody for only five months, while her co-accused and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia spent 15 months behind bars. Speaking to mediapersons during a press event, Revanth alleged that Kavitha may have got bail due to a “deal” between the BRS and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

Angered by this, the bench said: “We always say, we must not interfere with the sphere of legislature. This is expected of them also. We do our duty as per our oath and conscience. Look at the statement casting aspersion on the court. Do we pass orders on political considerations? If he has the audacity to say this about the orders passed by the highest court, then we should remind him about our order passed yesterday initiating contempt against an IAS officer from Maharashtra who said the court does not follow the law.”

The SC was referring to the notice of contempt of court it issued against an IAS officer serving as an additional chief secretary in the Maharashtra government for filing an affidavit that seemed to suggest that the top court does not follow the provisions of law.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the CM, who said he hadn’t read the statement till then, saw the news reports on his mobile phone and said: “Let me make amends. The court may have the matter on Monday.” He was supported by senior lawyer Sidharth Luthra, also appearing for the CM, who said that the statements were made as part of a crossfire between political parties.

The bench told Reddy’s lawyers, “You do not have any respect for the Supreme Court. If somebody’s attitude is of such a great adamancy, then we are sorry.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by four politicians belonging to the BRS who argued that Reddy was not just the chief minister but home minister, too, and could therefore influence witnesses and the course of trial.

The allegation against Reddy was that, in 2015, while he was an MLA representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he offered a bribe of ₹50 lakh as advance to a nominated MLA in the state to abstain from casting his vote in a biennial election, or to vote in favour of TDP. Revanth has denied the charges.