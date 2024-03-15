 Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking stay on CAA rules on March 19 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking stay on CAA rules on March 19

Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking stay on CAA rules on March 19

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 11:34 AM IST

Over two hundred petitions, filed in the top court since 2019, have challenged various provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear pleas seeking a stay of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 on March 19.

The Supreme Court building in New Delhi.(File)
The Supreme Court building in New Delhi.(File)

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the issue before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud who said that the matter will be listed next week.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A clutch of over two hundred connected petitions, filed in the top court since 2019, have challenged various CAA provisions. The law aims to fast-track citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, who came to India because of religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

While the CAA was passed by the Parliament in December 2019, the Union government issued the rules for it on Monday.

Also Read | Migrants upbeat over CAA, hope for faster Indian citizenship

The notification of the Act triggered criticism from Opposition leaders, who claimed that the notified rules were “unconstitutional”, “discriminatory” and violative of the “secular principle of citizenship” enshrined in the Constitution.

Critics of the CAA also argued that by excluding Muslims from its purview and linking citizenship to religious identity, the law undermines the secular principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The Centre, however, has maintained that the CAA is about granting citizenship and that no citizen of the country will lose citizenship.

In an interview with news agency ANI on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that CAA will never be taken back and the BJP-led government will never compromise with it.

“This is our sovereign right to ensure Indian citizenship in our country, we will never compromise on it and CAA will never be taken back,” the senior BJP leader said in an interview with ANI. "The opposition has no other work. They have a history of saying one thing and doing another. However, the history of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP is different. What BJP or PM Modi says is like carved in stone. Every guarantee made by Modi is fulfilled."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On