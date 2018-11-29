Supreme Court begins hearing Alok Verma’s plea seeking reinstatement as CBI chief

The Supreme Court has started hearing a plea by ousted CBI chief Alok Verma seeking reinstatement . He had been divested of all administrative powers in a midnight order on October 23 following an inter feud with his deputy Rakesh Asthana, .

The top court is hearing two petitions – one by Alok Verma and the second by a non-profit organization Common Cause -- on whether the move to strip the CBI director of his responsibilities was legal.

The controversy stems from a feud between director Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana, the agency’s two top officers who have accused each other of corruption.

The government asked M Nageswar Rao, a 1986-batch Orissa cadre officer and the senior-most joint director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, to look after the duties and functions of the CBI director.

Verma, in his petition , has challenged the grounds on which he was sidelined and said the move was “patently illegal” and an attempt to undermine the federal agency’s independence.

The petition by Common Cause, filed by advocate Prasanth Bhushan, said the CVC’s October 23 recommendation by which Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) divested Verma of his powers were for “malafide reasons” and should be quashed. The “chain of events shows that Verma is being victimised for taking action against Asthana, a Gujarat cadre officer, and also for entertaining complaint against the top functionaries of the present government,” stated the petition.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 10:57 IST