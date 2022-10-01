Surat retains 2nd spot in list of cleanest cities| 5 points

Surat bagged the second spot in the Swachh Survekshan 2022- the government’s annual cleanliness survey - under the ‘Urban Local Body (ULB) with more than 1 lakh population. The city scored 6,925 points out of a total points of 7,500, trailing Madhya Pradesh's Indore with 7,146 points.

Here are five points on Surat, the 2nd cleanest city in

1. The city was also the second cleanest city in the country under the survey Swachh Survekshan-2020, 2021.

2. In the first-ever cleanliness survey- Swachh Survekshan -2016, the city was ranked sixth among 15 'leader' cities.

3. In the 2017 edition of the survey, the city was ranked fourth among the cleanest cities in India. The city, however, lost its spot in the top 10 cities in 2018 and 19.

4. The city for the first time bagged the second spot in India’s second cleanest city in the fifth edition of Swachh Survekshan in 2020.

5. Swachh Survekshan, conducted by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) since 2016, is said to be the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey. It has been "instrumental in fostering a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens and towards creating cleaner cities," the ministry says.

This year, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra follows Surat on the list. While Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are on the fourth and fifth spots, Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal is fifth on the list. Rajkot and Ahmedabad are among the top 20 cleanest cities.