Surrendered Maoists inducted to train security forces in Kanker jungle warfare school

Eighteen surrendered Maoists who handled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the guerrilla force have been inducted to train security personnel at the Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare (CTJW) College in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, people familiar with the matter said. The training will include practical insights into Maoist tactics such as IED fabrication methods, placement strategies, and triggering mechanisms

The initiative aims to leverage the technical expertise of the surrendered Maoists to enhance the operational preparedness and tactical capability of security forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations.

The training will include practical insights into Maoist tactics such as IED fabrication methods, placement strategies, and triggering mechanisms used in the forested terrain.

An official communication circulated by the police said the 18 were being identified across Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Narayanpur districts and would be sent to the training facility in Kanker. It said a nodal officer had been appointed to coordinate the selection process, oversee documentation, and ensure that identified individuals report to the training centre.

Bastar inspector general of police (IGP) P Sundarraj said a group of selected surrendered Maoist cadres, who were earlier involved in different activities during their association with the Maoist organisation, have been identified across seven districts of the Bastar range.

“Many among them were engaged in roles particularly related to the handling and deployment of IEDs. Out of these, around 15 surrendered cadres were previously involved as IED trainers, while 10 individuals possess nursing, medical or tailoring-related skills,” he said.

He said such skill-based profiling provides valuable insights into the operational roles previously performed by these cadres and helps shape appropriate strategies for their rehabilitation, monitoring, and skill-based reintegration into the mainstream.

“Moreover, this exercise will help police and security forces become more effective in their operational tasks in the region,” Sundarraj said.

Police officials said the move is part of a broader effort to integrate surrendered cadres into capacity-building initiatives and to gain deeper insight into Maoist operational methods.

The inputs are expected to help security forces improve detection, neutralisation and prevention of IED threats in the Bastar region.