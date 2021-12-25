Survey reveals top global concerns; here's what Indians are worried about most

A monthly survey by market research company Ipsos has said that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is back on the top of the list of global issues. The latest round of 28-country ‘What Worries the World’ survey was conducted between November 19 and December 3.

The concerns around Covid-19 were dropping steadily from January, said Ipsos, adding that ceased to be the number 1 global issue in October this year. But with the spread of the Omicron variant, the disease returned as top global issue in December, the survey added.

Ipsos also said that concerns around poverty and social inequality are almost as prominent.

Thirty two per cent of the respondents said that Covid-19 is their top worry (a four-point increase against November), followed by 31 per cent voting for poverty and social inequality. As many as 65 per cent of respondents said that things in their country are off on the wrong track.

However, this is still short of September's score of 36 per cent.

Ipsos had taken 18 issues for the survey, which include unemployment, financial/political corruption, crime and violence, healthcare, inflation, taxes, climate change, education, immigration control, moral decline, threats against the environment, rise of extremism, terrorism, maintaining social programmes, childhood obesity and access to credit apart from the two listed above.

Poverty and social inequality is the number one concern in four countries - Russia (54%), Colombia (45%) and Brazil (43%) - according to the Ipsos survey.

In India, worry around unemployment and job security is on top of the list, at 41 per cent, Ipsos said. Financial and political corruption is the second leading cause of worry among urban India, it further added.

But, 70 per cent of urban Indians believe the country is moving in the right direction, Ipsos said about the findings of its latest survey.

The countries included in the survey are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the United States. In all 19,003 online interviews were conducted between the survey period, said Ipsos.