‘Survives on international handouts’: India hits out at Pakistan over Kashmir remarks at Geneva meet

India slammed Pakistan at the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, calling it a failed state reliant on international aid. India slams Pakistan at UN, calls it a failed state reliant on international aid.(REUTERS)

Kshitij Tyagi, from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva, said it was unsurprising that Pakistan’s leaders continued spreading falsehoods from their military-terrorist complex.

“It is regrettable to see Pakistan's leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex. Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece. It is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts,” said Kshitij Tyagi.

Reaffirming India's stance, Tyagi emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, will always remain an integral part of India, pointing to the progress in these regions.

“The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The unprecedented political, social and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself. These successes are a testament to the people's trust in the government's commitment to bring normalcy to a region scarred by decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” Tyagi added.

He added that Pakistan must move past its unhealthy obsession with India and address the issues that continue to affect its citizens.

“India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from,” he said.

Tyagi's comments followed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, who on February 19 reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India, while strongly condemning Pakistan's misinformation campaigns.

During India’s statement at the United Nations Security Council's Open Debate on Practicing Multilateralism and Reforming Global Governance, Harish said, “The Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have referred to an integral and inalienable part of India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks. I would like to reaffirm that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be, an integral and inalienable part of India.”

With ANI inputs