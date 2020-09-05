Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 12:18 IST

The lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family alleged on Saturday that Mumbai Police were hiding “something very big” after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and the late actor’s housekeeping manager, Samuel Miranda.

“Arrests by NCB prove the fear of the family that there was something very big that Mumbai Police wanted to hide. Clearly, there are several angles in this case. The family hopes that more angles will come out,” Vikas Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother and Rajput’s housekeeping manager Miranda under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act late on Friday night. Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ebrahim, Zaid Vilatra, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora and two others have also been arrested by NCB, which is looking into allegations of drug use by the late actor and his actor-girlfriend Chakraborty.

Showik, Miranda and Ebrahim, are at Sion Hospital and are scheduled to undergo medical tests, including a coronavirus test, before they are produced in a court. Vilatra and Parihar have applied for bail at the Mumbai sessions court.

Apart from NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing the case. Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14.