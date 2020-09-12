Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB arrests six people from Mumbai, Goa

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:41 IST

In its ongoing probe linked to the drug angle in late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested six people from Mumbai and Goa. The NCB first arrested 23-year-old Bandra resident identified as Karam Jeet Singh Anand alias KJ and recovered marijuana and hashish from him.

According to NCB officials, Karam Jeet was part of the drug syndicate which it had busted as part of the ongoing investigations. Sameer Wankhede, joint director of the NCB, confirmed the arrest. However, NCB officials did not reveal the quantity of the drugs seized.

Later, NCB officials arrested Dwayne Anthony Fernandes and two others from Dadar with 500 grams of marijuana. The NCB then arrested 29-year-old Ankush Arenja from Powai and recovered 42 grams of hashish and Rs 1,12,000 in cash from him. According to NCB officials, Arenja used to receive the contraband from Karam Jeet and used to supply it to arrested accused Anuj Keshwani.

“The NCB also arrested one Chris Costa from Goa in the same case. Investigation is going on,” said deputy director KPS Malhotra.

The NCB had conducted raids at several places in the western suburbs including Bandra, Khar, Lokhandwala and Powai area.

As of now, the NCB has arrested a total 16 accused in the case including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar; Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani and Anuj Keshwani.

Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant, Vilatra and Parihar are in judicial custody after their bail application was rejected by NDPS court on Friday. Arora, Lakhani and Ibrahim got bail soon after they were sent to judicial custody a week ago. Keshwani is in NCB custody till September 14.

The NCB had seized contrabands of 590 grams of Hashish, 0.64 gram of LSD sheets, 304 grams of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules, and cash worth Rs 1,85,200 and 5,000 Indonesian currency from Keshwani’s residence in Khar on September 6. Keshwani’s was arrested based on Ebrahim’s statement who revealed that he used to buy drugs from Keshwani.