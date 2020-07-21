e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police record senior journalist Rajeev Masand’s statement

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Police record senior journalist Rajeev Masand’s statement

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:18 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Rajeev Masand, a senior journalist and film critic, on Tuesday recorded his statement at Bandra police station in connection with the suicidal death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Masand is the third journalist, whose statement has been recorded in the matter, according to Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-9, Mumbai Police.

The other two journalists, whose statements have been recorded, work for news portals, he said.

“On Monday, the statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist were also recorded since Rajput was consulting them since November 2019,” Trimukhe added.

So far, Bandra police station authorities have recorded the statements of 40 people, including his cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, small screen actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, public relations (PR) manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, employees of Yash Raj Films (YRF), among others.

On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his suburban Bandra apartment following which the Maharashtra government had ordered a probe to ascertain the reasons behind his death by suicide.

top news
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Amid higher recoveries, 77% Delhi population still susceptible to Covid-19
Amid higher recoveries, 77% Delhi population still susceptible to Covid-19
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
LIVE: Aim to bring down Covid-19 positivity rate below 5%, says health ministry
LIVE: Aim to bring down Covid-19 positivity rate below 5%, says health ministry
CBI court convicts 11 cops including deputy SP for ex-royal’s murder in Rajasthan
CBI court convicts 11 cops including deputy SP for ex-royal’s murder in Rajasthan
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Centre cites four reasons to laud India’s Covid 19 containment efforts
Centre cites four reasons to laud India’s Covid 19 containment efforts
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In