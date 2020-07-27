Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Mumbai Police records Mahesh Bhatt’s statement

india

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:59 IST

Mumbai Police recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s statement on Monday in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14.

Last week, Bhatt was summoned by Mumbai Police following which he reached Santacruz police station at around 11:30 am on Monday.

According to Bandra police officials, he was called at Santacruz police station, where he was questioned for around two and a half hours.

WATCH | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records his statement

At around 2pm, Bhatt left the police station.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer

On Sunday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Bhatt would be called and questioned by Mumbai Police regarding Rajput’s death.

Prior to Bhatt, police had called filmmaker and chairman of Yash Raj Films (YRF) Aditya Chopra at Versova police station to record his statement.

Police have recorded statements of 45 people to date.

So far, the statements have been recorded of Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, father KK Singh, small screen actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, public relations (PR) manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, employees of YRF, among others.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares their chat from June 10, reveals story of his birth

On June 14, Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra following which state government had ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of his death.