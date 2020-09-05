e-paper
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB

Main accused Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput’s hourse manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB on Friday.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB(Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times)
         

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drugs probe being linked to the late actor’s death.

“NCB has arrested Dipesh Sawant, the house helper of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the late actor’s death case,” said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB.

“The arrest has been made based statements and digital evidence against Sawant for his role in procuring and handling drugs. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people underway,” Malhotra added.

Main accused Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput’s hourse manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday and remanded to NCB custody till September 9. Showik will be confronted with his sister who will be summoned for questioning on September 6.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Andhra Pradesh tops ease of doing business rankings, Telangana on 3rd spot
Trump orders end to ‘un-American’ diversity training for federal workers
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
