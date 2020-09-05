e-paper
Home / India News / Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till Sept 9

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till Sept 9

Chakraborty and Miranda were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
         

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were on Saturday remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9.

Chakraborty and Miranda were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday.

Kaizen Ebrahim, also apprehended by the NCB on Friday, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days till September 19.

On Friday morning, teams of NCB searched the residences of Showik Chakraborty in Santa Cruz (West) area and Samuel Miranda in suburban Andheri (West) area, news agency PTI reported.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The ED had on July 31 registered a case in the late actor’s death after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rhea is the main accused in the death case of the 34-year-old actor. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges and NCB.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

(with agency inputs)

