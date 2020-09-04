e-paper
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-aide Samuel Miranda detained by Narcotics Control Bureau

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-aide Samuel Miranda detained by Narcotics Control Bureau

Miranda, whose house was searched by the bureau, was detained under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, ANI said.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 11:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former housekeeping manager, Samuel Miranda, is being taken away by the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. Miranda was detained under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former housekeeping manager, Samuel Miranda, is being taken away by the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. Miranda was detained under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.(ANI Photo)
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former housekeeping manager, Samuel Miranda, was on Friday detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drug angle in the case, news agency ANI reported.

Miranda, whose house was searched by the bureau, was detained under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, ANI said.

Miranda was appointed by Rhea Chakraborty in May last year. He used to manage all the household expenses. Rajput’s family has alleged that Miranda helped Chakraborty in siphoning off his money and supplying drugs.

The bureau is also searching Rhea Chakraborty’s residence in Mumbai to conduct a search in connection with its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Five people have been arrested by NCB in the drugs angle in Rajput case.

