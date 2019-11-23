Sushil Modi says RJD, like Shiv Sena, is ‘full of lumpens’, starts a war of words in Bihar

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:10 IST

The formation of BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra on Saturday created ripples in Bihar politics after deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi equated Shiv Sena with RJD and said both the outfits were ‘full of lumpens’, drawing a rebuttal from the RJD.

Modi, in a tweet, welcomed the new government in Mahasrashtra and said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was like NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who knew that BJP was more reliable partner than the Congress.

The comparison appeared to be a reference to the JD(U) breaking ranks with the RJD-Congress front in 2017 to form a government with the BJP in the state.

“Shiv Sena’s culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD. Like there are ruffians and goons elements in RJD, it is the same in Shiv Sena. No government can run for long with a party like Shiv Sena. People in Nationalist Congress Party knew this,” Modi later told reporters and news agencies.

“Shiv Sena used to fight against Congress and are now trying to align with them,” he added.

The RJD dismissed Modi’s claim and said it was a secular party and could not be compared to Shiv Sena.

“The RJD has always worked for the poor and championed the cause of social justice. We cannot be like Shiv Sena as the RJD has never compromised with communal forces and has fought for secular values,” said RJD’s senior MLA and spokesperson Bhai Birendra.

The RJD MLA also took a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that with the BJP now showing its “real face” Kumar should be cautious of its ally’s “intimidating politics”.

State Congress leaders also accused the BJP of pulling a political “coup”.

“The BJP has carried such coups in 10 states to form governments. It is not surprising. There was an element of doubt over NCP’s real intentions when Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi. It shows Pawar could not keep his party intact,” said Harku Jha.