e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Sushil Modi says RJD, like Shiv Sena, is ‘full of lumpens’, starts a war of words in Bihar

Modi, in a tweet, welcomed the new government in Mahasrashtra and said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was like NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who knew that BJP was more reliable partner than the Congress.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:10 IST
Anirban Guha Roy
Anirban Guha Roy
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi started a political row in Bihar by comparing RJD culture with Shiv Sena
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi started a political row in Bihar by comparing RJD culture with Shiv Sena(HT Photo/Representative)
         

The formation of BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra on Saturday created ripples in Bihar politics after deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi equated Shiv Sena with RJD and said both the outfits were ‘full of lumpens’, drawing a rebuttal from the RJD.

Modi, in a tweet, welcomed the new government in Mahasrashtra and said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was like NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who knew that BJP was more reliable partner than the Congress.

The comparison appeared to be a reference to the JD(U) breaking ranks with the RJD-Congress front in 2017 to form a government with the BJP in the state.

“Shiv Sena’s culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD. Like there are ruffians and goons elements in RJD, it is the same in Shiv Sena. No government can run for long with a party like Shiv Sena. People in Nationalist Congress Party knew this,” Modi later told reporters and news agencies.

“Shiv Sena used to fight against Congress and are now trying to align with them,” he added.

The RJD dismissed Modi’s claim and said it was a secular party and could not be compared to Shiv Sena.

“The RJD has always worked for the poor and championed the cause of social justice. We cannot be like Shiv Sena as the RJD has never compromised with communal forces and has fought for secular values,” said RJD’s senior MLA and spokesperson Bhai Birendra.

The RJD MLA also took a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that with the BJP now showing its “real face” Kumar should be cautious of its ally’s “intimidating politics”.

State Congress leaders also accused the BJP of pulling a political “coup”.

“The BJP has carried such coups in 10 states to form governments. It is not surprising. There was an element of doubt over NCP’s real intentions when Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi. It shows Pawar could not keep his party intact,” said Harku Jha.

tags
top news
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
Sena-Cong-NCP petition in SC tomorrow, seeks quashing of guv Koshyari’s decision
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News