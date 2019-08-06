Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP leader, admitted in AIIMS

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:22 IST

Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). More details about her condition are awaited.

She was the external affairs minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet in the NDA’s first term in power. The senior BJP leader who underwent a kidney transplant a couple of years ago, chose not to contest the last Lok Sabha elections and also opted out of the government.

A few hours earlier she had tweeted, “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime” after the Lok Sabha passed the resolution scrapping Artilce 370 on Tuesday.

Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari visited AIIMS to see her .

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 23:12 IST