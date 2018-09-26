Sushma Swaraj holds bilateral talks with leaders of Fiji, Estonia and Suriname

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj held bilateral talks with leaders of Fiji, Estonia and Suriname, discussing diverse issues including defence cooperation, trade and capacity building to step-up India’s ties with them.

Swaraj met Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, foreign minister of Estonia Sven Mikser and foreign minister of Suriname Deborah Pollack-Beighle on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly here on Tuesday.

“Building upon a historical relationship with an important Pacific partner of India. EAM @SushmaSwaraj and @FijiPM, Frank Bainimarama discussed development assistance, capacity building and defence cooperation on the sidelines of the #UNGA,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Highlighting the “strong cultural connect”, Swaraj met Mikser and “had a good exchange of views on intensifying cooperation in IT, trade & investment, culture, education, tourism and multilateral fora”, Kumar said.

Noting that India and Suriname share “close, warm and friendly relations,” Kumar tweeted that the two leaders discussed cooperation in capacity building, traditional medicine, pharma and followed up on President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the South American country in June this year.

Swaraj also participated in the G4 meeting with her counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan.

