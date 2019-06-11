Suspect held for rape, murder of MP minor

The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested the alleged rapist and murderer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was recovered from a sewer a day after she went missing from a slum in Bhopal on Saturday.

Deputy inspector general of police Irshad Wali said Vishnu Prasad, the accused who worked as a labourer and lived in the girl’s neighbourhood, accompanied her family when they were looking for her until 3 am on Sunday. He added Prasad allegedly dumped her body in the sewer and fled when the search was called off around 3:30 on Sunday.

Wali said Prasad, who had got a rented accommodation with the help of the girl’s father, was arrested from a bus stand 271 km from Bhopal in Khandwa district.

As many as 20 police teams were formed to arrest the accused after investigators recovered the girl’s broken bangles and found her blood stains in Prasad’s house. Prasad was arrested hours after local residents and the girl’s family staged a sit-in protest.

