Suspected Bangladeshi cattle smuggler killed by BSF, case lodged

According to BSF, the patrolling team saw at least 12-15 cattle smugglers from the Indian side and 10-12 smugglers from Bangladesh approaching the border.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:15 PM IST

Tripura police has launched an investigation into a suspected Bangladeshi cattle smuggler’s death--in firing by a BSF (Border Security Force) personnel-- at Yakubnagar border outpost in North district of Tripura on Friday night.

The deceased, identified as Bappa Miyan (32) was a resident of Moulvibazar district in Sylhet division of north eastern Bangladesh. One fence cutter, one sharp weapon and some cattle were found beside his body. A case was registered at Kadamtala police station following the incident.

“We have registered a case on Saturday. No cattle smugglers have been caught so far. We have not arrested anyone till now. Our investigation is on,” said North superintendent of police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, on Sunday.

According to BSF, the patrolling team saw at least 12-15 cattle smugglers from the Indian side and 10-12 smugglers from Bangladesh approaching the border. As they tried to intercept them, the suspected smugglers from both the sides started pelting stones at the soldiers. Some smugglers from Indian side surrounded a BSF jawan and attacked him with a sharp weapon. The jawan, who had a narrow escape, fired two rounds from his non-lethal pump action gun in self-defence that hit one Bangladeshi smuggler.

Earlier in February this year, a 22 year old youth, suspected to be a cattle smuggler, died after he was hit by a bullet fired by the BSF.

