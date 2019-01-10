Suspected of stealing goat, man tied to electric pole and thrashed in Odisha

A man was tied to an electricity pole and thrashed in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the district’s Baripada town. The man was thrashed by the crowd after they suspected him of stealing a goat.

He was later handed over to police.

An eyewitness said, “I saw that some people were beating a man after tying him to an electric pole. Upon inquiry, I was told that he was trying to steal a cycle. Some time later, police came and took him away.”

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 08:50 IST