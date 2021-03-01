Suspended Congress MLAs sit on dharna outside Himachal Pradesh assembly

The five Congress MLAs suspended from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for the entire Budget session sat on a dharna outside the House on Monday to protest their suspension and the registration of an FIR against them.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and legislators Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Satpal Raizada, Sunder Singh and Vinay Kumar were suspended from the Assembly on Friday for allegedly manhandling Governor Bandaru Dattatraya.

Speaker Vipin Parmar had submitted a formal complaint to DGP Sanjay Kundu for registering the FIR.

While the five MLAs sat on a dharna, proceedings of the second day of the Budget session commenced with condolence resolutions for some former MLAs and sitting Congress legislator from Kangra district's Fatehpur, Sujan Singh Pathania, who died after a prolonged illness on February 13.

Speaking to the media, Agnihotri blamed Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for whatever happened on Friday.

He claimed that it was the Congress MLAs who were manhandled, and added that the deputy speaker and the ministers responsible for the act should have been suspended and FIRs registered against them.

The alleged incident had taken place outside the Speaker's office on Friday when the governor was leaving for the Raj Bhavan after he cut short his address in the House following a ruckus on the opening day of the Budget session.