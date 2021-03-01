Suspended Congress MLAs sit on dharna outside Himachal Pradesh assembly
The five Congress MLAs suspended from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for the entire Budget session sat on a dharna outside the House on Monday to protest their suspension and the registration of an FIR against them.
Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and legislators Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Satpal Raizada, Sunder Singh and Vinay Kumar were suspended from the Assembly on Friday for allegedly manhandling Governor Bandaru Dattatraya.
Speaker Vipin Parmar had submitted a formal complaint to DGP Sanjay Kundu for registering the FIR.
While the five MLAs sat on a dharna, proceedings of the second day of the Budget session commenced with condolence resolutions for some former MLAs and sitting Congress legislator from Kangra district's Fatehpur, Sujan Singh Pathania, who died after a prolonged illness on February 13.
Speaking to the media, Agnihotri blamed Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for whatever happened on Friday.
He claimed that it was the Congress MLAs who were manhandled, and added that the deputy speaker and the ministers responsible for the act should have been suspended and FIRs registered against them.
The alleged incident had taken place outside the Speaker's office on Friday when the governor was leaving for the Raj Bhavan after he cut short his address in the House following a ruckus on the opening day of the Budget session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Disastrous’, say green activists as J-K govt gives free pass to stone crushers
- Environmentalist have warned that the decision to allow stone crushers and hot and wet mixing plants to operate without license could have disastrous consequences for Jammu and Kashmir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Narayanasamy tells Shah to prove corruption or face defama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No issue in Co-WIN portal, walk-in systems to be streamlined: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic flight operations rise, highest since May 25 last year: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registration for Covid vaccine on CoWIN website, not mobile app: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court judges to get Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No data breach in Chinese hacking attempt at power grid system, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt's silence indicates it is planning steps against farmers' stir: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspended Congress MLAs sit on dharna outside Himachal Pradesh assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Concerned by loss of lives in Myanmar, India calls for restraint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB coal mining scam: SC seeks Centre's response on plea challenging HC order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar Parishad case: SC may hear Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea this Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar discusses pandemic recovery with New Zealand counterpart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDP workers stage protest in Jammu against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox