Suspension on Air India Express flights to Dubai withdrawn

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:07 IST

The suspension on Air India Express flights to Dubai was on Friday withdrawn hours after it was suspended till October 2 for flying infected passengers.

Attention Passengers from/to Dubai!



All Air India Express flights from/to Dubai will operate as per original schedule w.e.f tomorrow, September 19,2020.@HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @cgidubai — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) September 18, 2020

Earlier, the flights were temporarily barred because a passenger on a recent Jaipur-Dubai flight operated by Air India Express, the low-cost airline of the national carrier Air India, was found to be Covid-19 positive by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) authorities. This was the second time the airline flew an infected passenger.

The DCAA had sent a notice to Air India Express. The notice stated that the flight IX1135 operated by the airline from Jaipur to Dubai International Airport (DIA), had a passenger on board, who had contracted SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19.

“You are aware of our previous intimation made to you by our letter dated September 2 for boarding a passenger with a Covid-19 positive test result, who endangered the other passengers on board and also caused a serious health risk.

Boarding a passenger with Covid-19 positive test result for the second time is contrary to and is in violation of the laid-down procedures and protocols relating to air travel to and from airports in the Emirate of Dubai during the pandemic,” stated the notice.

The notice had led to the temporary suspension of all Air India Express flights to Dubai for the next 15 days.

Airline officials said that the ground handling agencies concerned have taken appropriate punitive action against their employees who have been held accountable for the lapse at Delhi and Jaipur.

An airline official said, “Prior to the receipt of the notice, the airline submitted a letter to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority expressing our apologies and detailing the various actions taken by us in association with the ground handling agents concerned to guard against such a lapse in the future. In order to decrease the inconvenience that may be caused to passengers booked to fly to Dubai, the airline has introduced additional flights to Sharjah to accommodate the affected passengers. The affected passengers who have booked to fly to Dubai are also being given the option to re-book to a future date.