Suspicious unclaimed black box triggers panic in Delhi's Rohini

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2025 04:05 PM IST

After a thorough examination, the Delhi Police confirmed that the box posed no danger and contained nothing suspicious.

The discovery of an unclaimed black box in New Delhi's Rohini on Saturday afternoon sent the residents of Prashant Vihar into a state of panic leading to a traffic jam and a swift response from local authorities.

Delhi Police and a bomb disposal team rushed to the scene.(PTI)
Delhi Police and a bomb disposal team rushed to the scene.(PTI)

A team of Delhi police and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the scene as soon as a PCR call informing about a suspicious package was made at 1:28 pm.

After a thorough examination, the police confirmed that the box posed no danger and contained nothing suspicious, PTI reported.

However, the area remained blocked for nearly an hour, causing significant delays for commuters who were forced to wait while the situation was resolved.

This come a day after a private school and a Delhi University (DU) college in Delhi received separate bomb threat emails prompting the Delhi Police to carry out anti-sabotage check through bomb detection and disposal squad (BDS) and sniffer dogs.

Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 in east Delhi received the bomb threat email around 5 am.

Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College in north Delhi separately received the bomb threat email at 7:42 am on Friday after which its principal informed the north district police about the bomb scare.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
