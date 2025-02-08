One more private school in Noida receives bomb threat email

Another private school in Noida received a bomb threat email early Friday morning, making it the fifth school in the city to receive such a threat in just three days, said senior police officers aware of the matter. They declared the email a hoax after a thorough search of the school premises. On Wednesday, four private schools in Noida —Step by Step, The Heritage, Gyanshree, and Mayoor School—had received bomb threat emails. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A private school and a prestigious college in Delhi also received similar bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting the Delhi Police to carry out anti-sabotage checks using bomb detection and disposal squad (BDS) and sniffer dogs, said senior police officers from Delhi.

On Wednesday, four private schools in Noida —Step by Step, The Heritage, Gyanshree, and Mayoor School—had received bomb threat emails. After a thorough search of schools’ premises, these mails were declared hoaxes. By late Wednesday, a 14-year-old student of class 9 was detained for sending threat mails to these schools as he did not want to go to school.

Noida police said Shiv Nadar School in Sector 168 received the bomb threat email early Friday morning and the school immediately alerted the police.

“On Friday around 7.30am, we were alerted that Shiv Nadar School received a bomb threat email on its official mail ID. A police team, a bomb detection squad, firefighters, and a dog squad were rushed to the spot and all students were safely removed from the school premises,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

After two hours of search, nothing suspicious was found on the premises, and the email was declared a hoax by the police.

“Our teams extensively searched the school premises and found nothing. We believe the mail was a hoax meant to trigger panic. The mail content was written in South Indian language and stated that an explosive was placed in the school,” said DCP Singh.

“This is not like the previous mail sent to four private schools on Wednesday morning by a minor boy who has since been taken into custody. The content of the latest mail is more professional, and a fake ID was used to send it. The mail ID and other technical data were transferred to the cyber team for further investigation,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

“The mail arrived on Shiv Nadar’s official ID around 5.30am but the school administration saw it only around 7.30am when school staff reached the school. By that time, several students had reached the school. The school immediately stopped the entry of more students and dropped a message to parents asking them not to sent their children to school,” said Twinkle Jain, Noida, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.

Despite multiple attempts, Shiv Nadar school administration remained unavailable for comment.

Delhi school, college also receive separate email threats

In neighbouring Delhi, Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 in east Delhi, received the bomb threat email around 5am and quickly circulated messages to parents informing them that the school was closed keeping in mind the safety of students.

Sanjay Yadav, principal of Ahlcon International School, said, “I discovered the email in my inbox at exactly 5:44am. The email said there are explosives in the school building, which can be operated remotely. I immediately informed the staff and students.”

“This information was shared with the police control room and senior police officers. The bomb disposal squad and the SHO along with his personnel reached the school. The school premises were checked by the bomb squad and dog squad and nothing abnormal was found,” said Abhishek Dhania, deputy commissioner of police (east).

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College in north Delhi separately received the bomb threat email at 7:42am after which its principal alerted the north district police.

“Our bomb detection and disposal team were quickly dispatched to the college. The anti-sabotage checking found nothing suspicious,” said Raja Banthia, deputy commissioner of police (north).

In the email that Ahlcon International School received, the name of another private school, which has its one branch in south Delhi, was also mentioned as its recipient. HT is withholding the name of the second school as the school when contacted telephonically, the school administration said the school was open and no such bomb threat email was received there.

On January 8, 2025, seven private schools in Delhi received bomb threats for the seventh consecutive time, which were later declared to be hoaxes by the police. All the cases were transferred to the Delhi Police Special Cell, and two days later, on January 10, a 17-year-old boy, a student of Class 12, was detained for his alleged involvement in sending bomb threat emails.