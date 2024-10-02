Swachh Bharat Mission not just about cleanliness but means of prosperity: Modi

The Swachh Bharat Mission is not just a cleanliness programme but now a means of prosperity that has added jobs and provided dignity to the poor and women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion marking 10 years of the mission, he said it is an example of the determination of millions of Indians who made it their own. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (X)

“They have made it a part of their lives…and I appreciate everyone, our safai mitra [sanitation workers], religious heads, sportspersons, and celebrities who together made the mission a jan andolna [public movement],” he said. “Thousand years from now, when studies will be carried out about India in the 21st century, the Swachh Bharat Mission will be remembered. In this century, Swachh Bharat is the world’s biggest and the most successful people’s revolution.”

Modi said the mission has not only benefited people by providing hygiene and cleanliness in their immediate surroundings. He underlined it has added employment opportunities across sectors. “UNICEF says 1.35 crore [13.5 million] people have in some way benefited from the building of toilets…”

Modi said when he first spoke about the need to have toilets and sanitation, people took potshots at him. “It was an insult to the poor that they had to defecate in the open. The worst affected were the women. They had to suffer this pain and there was no option. They had to wait for the dark. Millions of women faced grave dangers…problems every day,” he said.

Modi referred to the perils of open defecation and its impact. “Defecating in the open had also put the lives of children in trouble. It became a big reason for child mortality. Poor hygiene led to diseases.”

Modi said the government proposed the mission as no country in such a scenario can progress. “...therefore we decide that status quo will not be allowed…we saw it as a national and humanitarian challenge and made it into a campaign for Swachh Bharat. This mission was borne out of the womb of pain. And such missions do not die.”

Modi said the mission led to an increase in the toilet coverage from 40% to 100%. He cited reports about the benefits of the mission and added the impact it has had on the lives of the people is invaluable. Modi cited studies and added they show lives of 60-70,000 children are being saved through the mission.

Modi referred to a WHO report that said between 2012 and 2019 300,000 lives have been saved. He added UNICEF says toilets at home have led to 90% of women feeling safe. “Life and health of women has improved. In millions of schools separate toilets for girls have reduced the dropout rates,” he said.

Modi referred to the impact of the mission in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur where encephalitis used to claim hundreds of lives. “There used to be media reports that in Gorakhpur brain fever claimed lives, but now that has changed since there is cleanliness.”

He said sanitary workers have been given a dignified life. “We have also made attempts to end the problems being faced in cleaning septic tanks.” He added that 5000 start-ups are linked to cleanliness and water collection and reuse and that the mission has given speed to a circular economy. “We are expecting 65 lakh [6.5 million] new jobs in the sector,” he said. “As our economy grows, urbanisation will grow and waste generation including electronic waste will grow too.”