Home / India News / Swara Bhasker praises Bharat Jodo, says despite trolling Rahul Gandhi never…

Swara Bhasker praises Bharat Jodo, says despite trolling Rahul Gandhi never…

india news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 06:11 AM IST

Actor Swara Bhasker praised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said despite personal attacks Rahul Gandhi has succumbed neither to “communal rhetoric nor sensationalist politics”.

Swara Bhasker said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable.
Swara Bhasker said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Friday praised Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and called it commendable given the situation of the country. Sharing a television clip of the yatra, the Bollywood actor said that despite continuous personal attacks, Rahul Gandhi has not chosen 'sensationalist politics'. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh acknowledged Swara Bhasker's praise for the yatra. "Finally," he tweeted sharing Swara Bhasker's tweet.

"Credit where due...Despite electoral defeats, trolling, personal attacks and constant critique about being ineffective, Rahul Gandhi has neither succumbed to communal rhetoric nor sensationalist politics. Given the situation of this country, effort like Bharat Jodo is commendable," Swara Bhasker's tweet read. In another tweet, the actor clarified that it was not an advertisement for Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The yatra is now in Telangana and will cover 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies spanning about 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7. Former Indian cricket captain and one of the working presidents of Telangana Congress Mohammed Azharuddin joined Rahul Gandhi's yatra on Thursday. On Friday, addressing a gathering in Mahbnunnagar, Rahul Gandhi promised one GST slab instead of 5 if the Congress comes to power. m and the latter supports all the Bills introduced by the NDA government in Parliament. “On the one hand, BJP is spreading hatred and on the other TRS supports it. Whatever BJP wants TRS fulfils it in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swara bhasker rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra + 1 more
swara bhasker rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out