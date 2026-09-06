'Swatantra Bhardwaj could be attacked in jail': Right-wing creator's lawyer makes big claim
Claiming that Swatantra Bharadwaj faces risks of being attacked in jail, Jain urged the government to ensure security arrangements for the creator inside jail.
Swatantra Bhardwaj's lawyer claimed on Sunday that the 21-year-old faces the risk of being attacked in jail by "anti-national elements". This comes after Bhardwaj was arrested for the alleged assault of a student activist's father during a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Earlier, Bhardwaj was remanded to one-day police custody by a Delhi court on Saturday after Delhi Police arrested him for allegedly severely injuring a 38-year-old man, who was accompanied by his 14-year-old daughter, during protests at Jantar Mantar in June, according to a previous HT report.
Following this, a Delhi court on Sunday sent Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody in connection with the assault case.
Deep Dive
Also Read | Right-wing ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to 1-day judicial custody in Jantar Mantar assault case
'Swatantra Bhardwaj could be attacked while in jail': claims advocate
Speaking on the legal proceedings to news agency ANI, Bhardwaj’s advocate, Piyush Jain, stated that the police initially produced the accused via video conferencing to secure the one-day remand.
"Yesterday, the police produced Swatantra Bharadwaj via video conferencing and obtained one day of police custody," he said.
"The matter is currently before the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate (MM), who lacks the authority to hear bail applications. Consequently, the Duty MM will simply remand him to judicial custody. The actual hearing regarding the case will take place in the special designated court for SC/ST matters," he added.
Jain further said that authorities have added charges against Bhardwaj, including under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
"Additionally, we learned that another case—under the POCSO Act, was registered against him yesterday evening; that matter, too, will be heard in the relevant designated court," the advocate said.
He added, "Regarding the nature of the charges, all the allegations against him are completely fabricated. They have suddenly invoked the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act after a gap of two months."
Claiming that the content creator faces risks of being attacked in jail, Jain urged the Central government and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for Bhardwaj inside Tihar Jail.
"The most critical issue is the intent behind sending him to jail. We have received information suggesting that Swatantra Bharadwaj could be attacked while in jail; certain anti-national elements aim to attack him to send a message to the Government of India. Therefore, I urge the Government of India and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to ensure that comprehensive security arrangements are made for him within Tihar Jail."
Also Read | Viral ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested, sent to 1-day police custody in CJP protest assault case
These claims by the content creator's advocate come just days after Delhi Police detained Bhardwaj from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR registered over the alleged assault.
An FIR under the POCSO Act was also registered based on a complaint by the minor activist, who alleged that she was subjected to online threats and harassment, news agency PTI reported.
The report said Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on Friday after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protested outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding his arrest.
Also Read | ‘Now tell us…’: Saurav Das, Gaurav Bhatia spar on X over BJP leader’s fake ‘Dimagi Naxal’ quote on Swatantra Bhardwaj
What is the case about
The police action came amid backlash over a video podcast in which Bhardwaj allegedly claimed that he had "cracked the skull" of the father of a minor activist during the June 23 protest. He also reportedly maintained in the podcast that he had acted in self-defence.
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More