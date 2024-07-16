Swati Maliwal case: Delhi Police likely to submit 1,000-page chargesheet against Kejriwal's aide today

The Delhi Police is likely file its chargesheet in the case of assault against Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in a local court on Tuesday. The Delhi Police will list out the charges against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the case, news agency PTI reported. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Tis Hazari Court after she recorded her statement on the alleged assault by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi,(PTI file)

The police have almost concluded the investigation and are ready to file the chargesheet against Bibhav Kumar at Tis Hazari court, sources said. The police has also prepared a 1,000-page chargesheet regarding the case, with the security staff deployed at Kejriwal's residence when the incident took place.

The police have collected the DVR from Arvind Kejriwal's residence and seized several gadgets, including accused Bibhav Kumar's two mobile phones. Kumar was taken to Mumbai twice during his police custody to recover the allegedly deleted data from his mobile phones.

Swati Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted by Kumar on May 13, when she went to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet the chief minister. She filed an FIR against Kumar on May 16, and he was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the Rajya Sabha MP, the Delhi Police booked Kumar under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 345B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures, or object intending to the do the same) at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The case is currently being investigated by the Delhi Police team led by a a female Additional DCP-level officer.

Earlier, Kumar was denied bail by the Delhi high court, which maintained that the accused enjoys “considerable influence” in the case. The judge said during the hearing, “It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail.”

The court also recorded the police's submission that there was an effort to suppress the crucial evidence because only selective portions of the CCTV footage at CM residence was handed over during the course of investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)