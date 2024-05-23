Swati Maliwal recounts May 13 assault: 'Kejriwal was at home...'

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP in an interview with news agency ANI recounted her May 13 ordeal and said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was present when she was assaulted by his aide Bibhav Kumar. This contradicted what Kejriwal said on Wednesday that he was not present at his residence when the alleged assault took place. Swati Maliwal spoke to ANI on what happened to her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

This is the first time that Swati Maliwal verbally narrated the incident as the earlier account was gathered from her FIR against Bibhav.

"I went to Kejriwal's residence on May 13 around 9am. The staff made me sit in the drawing room and told me that Kejriwal would come to meet me there...By that time, Bibhav barged into the room. I told him Arvind ji was coming to meet me, what's the issue. I said this much and he started beating me...He slapped me seven-eight times. When I tried to push him, he grabbed my legs and pulled me down on the floor. My head banged on the centre table. As I fell on the floor, he started kicking me. I screamed for help but nobody came," Swati Maliwal said.

"It's strange that no one came out to help me. I was screaming," Swati Maliwal added.

On a question on whether Bibhav was instructed to beat her up, Swati Maliwal said, "It is a matter of investigation whether he acted on his own or whether he was instructed to do so. I am cooperating with the investigation."

"I am not giving any clean chit to anyone. The fact is I was being beaten up and Arvind Kejriwal was there," the MP added.

In connection with the case, the Delhi Police was scheduled to record the statement of Kejriwal's parents as they were also present when the reported assault took place. But sources said Delhi Police won't record the statements of Kejriwal's parents today.

"I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday the police called my parents and asked for time for interrogation. But they have not given any information yet whether they will come or not," Kejriwal posted on X.