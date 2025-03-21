Sweeping demolition drive in Gujarat days after strongman’s mob went on rampage

The Gujarat government has launched a sweeping crackdown targeting alleged illegal constructions, unauthorised power connections, and financial transactions of 7,612 people accused of crimes such as bootlegging, gambling, assault, encroachment, and illegal mining. A video grab of the mob in Ahmedabad on March 14. (X)

The action was triggered after a mob went on a rampage in Ahmedabad’s Vastral over the opening of a food stall last week. The mob targeted passersby and vandalised vehicles with swords and sticks. A preliminary police probe found the violence stemmed from a rivalry between strongmen Pankaj Bhavsar and Sangram Sikarwar over setting up the stall.

Bhavsar allegedly sent his men to attack Sikarwar to prevent him from opening the stall following his release from jail. When the attackers did not find Sikarwar at his home, they began attacking passersby and vehicles indiscriminately reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

In the aftermath of the mob violence, Gujarat Police chief Vikas Sahay directed the compilation of a list for the crackdown across the state within 100 hours. Earthmoving machines were deployed for demolitions on Thursday hours after the deadline ended late on Wednesday.

The action comes months after the Supreme Court in November set guidelines against arbitrary demolitions, underlining the rule of law and due process must be strictly adhered to. The court highlighted the dangers of “bulldozer justice,” declaring that the executive cannot act as both judge and executor by demolishing the properties of those involved in criminal cases.

The court said demolitions cannot be used as punitive measures against those accused or convicted of crimes. It emphasised that shelter is a fundamental right and must not be taken away without following due process.

A Gujarat official said the list of 7,612 people includes 3,264 alleged bootleggers, 516 booked for gambling, 2,149 for crimes such as assault, 958 in property-related cases such as encroachment, 179 in illegal mining, and 545 in other unlawful activities. “All individuals on the list have been placed under police surveillance, with authorities initiating investigations into their illegal constructions, unauthorised power connections, and financial transactions,” said the official, who did not want to be named.

Gujarat Police’s State Monitoring Cell prepared a list of 15 people charged with offenses such as liquor smuggling, gambling, mineral and chemical theft, and illegal construction for the crackdown.

Police said at least 12 illegal constructions were demolished and 81 unauthorised power connections cut in Ahmedabad and Surat after serving notices.

Sahay last week said they were identifying offenders involved in crimes related to physical assault, extortion, intimidation, property offenses, illegal liquor and gambling operations, mineral theft, and other activities that create fear among the public. “The list will serve as the basis for stringent actions, including invoking the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) and issuing externment orders,” Sahay said in a March 15 video statement.

As many as 59 people have been booked under PASA in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, rural Surat, and Morbi. Externment orders have been issued against 10 while 724 people have been placed under preventive detention.

Police said 100 more people would be charged under the PASA, 120 would be removed from their areas, and 265 would be detained as a preventive measure.

The authorities planned to demolish 200 more illegal constructions and disconnect 225 unauthorised power connections. Officials said the listed individuals were being monitored to ensure public safety. They asked people to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

Officials said the crackdown will continue to ensure that those involved in unlawful activities do not threaten the public. They added rehabilitation measures were also planned without providing specific details. Seven allegedly illegal houses of the 14 people arrested for the attack in Vastral on March 14 were demolished on March 15.