Switzerland to host 2027 AI Summit in Geneva; UAE in 2028: President Parmelin

New Delhi: Switzerland will host the next AI Summit in Geneva, Swiss President Guy Parmelin announced on Thursday on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (@narendramodi)

“Switzerland is looking forward to hosting the 2027 AI Summit in Geneva, after working with the subsequent incoming host of the 2028 AI Summit, the United Arab Emirates, as a partner for the Geneva Summit,” President Parmelin said.

HT had reported on Wednesday that Switzerland was expected to host the next AI Summit. The President announced his country’s intention to host the next summit during the leaders’ plenary on Thursday, which was later confirmed by PM Modi.

On his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on the sidelines of the AI Summit, Parmelin said it was “excellent,” adding that he and PM Modi had valuable discussions on AI, multilateral cooperation, and their trade relationship.

“A new bilateral Investment Treaty would further support our common objective of promoting Swiss investment in India and supporting sustainable job creation,” a statement published by the Swiss President said.

“Switzerland has very close relationship with India. We celebrated 25 years of relations in 2024. We also signed the TEPA [Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement], which came into effect in October 2025. And we also look forward to reinforcing our relationship in terms of AI and research,” the President said in French while answering questions.

The President further said that since the India–European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), India-Swiss economic relations have experienced strong momentum.

Speaking about how AI is changing everyday life, the President said that what makes AI revolutionary is not just its speed or potential uses, but its direct impact on daily life, including education, healthcare, and the way people work and communicate. He added that if governed wisely, AI can drive innovation, reduce inequality, and create prosperity that extends beyond privileged groups.