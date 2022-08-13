Home / India News / Syed Salahuddin’s son, Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 employees sacked by J&K govt

Syed Salahuddin’s son, Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 employees sacked by J&K govt

india news
Updated on Aug 13, 2022 11:50 AM IST
The action comes just two days before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.
(File) Security personnel stand guard near a barbed wire in Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
(File) Security personnel stand guard near a barbed wire in Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Mir Ehsan | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sacked four employees - including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s and separatist leader Bitta Karate’s wife - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday.

Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are two others who have been dismissed.

The action has been taken under Article 311 of the Constitution, under which the government can sack its employees from services without an enquiry, officials said.

Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, Bitta Karate’s wife, was said to be posted in the Directorate of Rural Development. She has been serving as a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officer.

Bitta Karate alias Farooq Ahmed Dar - who faces terror charges - is also an accused in the killing of Kashmiri Pandits.

Syed Abdul Mueed who was working with the Information and Technology at Department of industries and Commerce is the son of the chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief Syed Salahuddin.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir srinagar hizbul mujahideen + 1 more
jammu and kashmir srinagar hizbul mujahideen
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out