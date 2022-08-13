Syed Salahuddin’s son, Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 employees sacked by J&K govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sacked four employees - including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s and separatist leader Bitta Karate’s wife - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday.

Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are two others who have been dismissed.

The action has been taken under Article 311 of the Constitution, under which the government can sack its employees from services without an enquiry, officials said.

Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, Bitta Karate’s wife, was said to be posted in the Directorate of Rural Development. She has been serving as a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officer.

Bitta Karate alias Farooq Ahmed Dar - who faces terror charges - is also an accused in the killing of Kashmiri Pandits.

Syed Abdul Mueed who was working with the Information and Technology at Department of industries and Commerce is the son of the chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief Syed Salahuddin.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON