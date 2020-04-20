e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tackling Covid-19: Bengaluru firm creates affordable ventilators that need no electricity

Tackling Covid-19: Bengaluru firm creates affordable ventilators that need no electricity

Priced at around Rs 2,500, the ventilator is the cheapest of its kind in the world, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant took to Twitter and lauded the “Indian innovation”.
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant took to Twitter and lauded the “Indian innovation”.(Twitter/@amitabhk87)
         

Amid the coronavirus crisis, a Bengaluru-based technology firm has created just what is needed to tackle the challenge - a low cost ventilator that requires no electricity. 

Priced at around Rs 2,500, the ventilator is the cheapest of its kind in the world. The equipment has been created by Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Tech which manufactures highly engineered products for automotive, aeronautic and security applications.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant took to Twitter and lauded the “Indian innovation”. He said that innovations like these are critical for “rural primary health centres & local hospitals”.

The equipment requires zero electricity to function and no imported components for its production. The ventilator maintains pressure and also controls oxygen to maintain controlled breathing rate. 

“Zero electricity. No imports. No electronic components.Maintains Max / Min pressure. Controlled Oxygen mix Controlled Breathing rate. Price: Rs.2,500 per,” Kant tweeted out.

Kant said that the affordability of the equipment and its ease of production makes it a good option for providing healthcare in remote and rural parts of the country. One added advantage, the ventilators are disposable, portable and easy to use. 

“India needs this innovation to save lives,” his tweet read. 

Kant said that, priced at Rs 2,500, this could be the lowest cost ventilator in the world.      

“DynamaticTech is an in integral part of the supply chain for Airbus & Boeing. It is a leading auto component manufacturer & is a top class engineering company,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of Afghanistan’s prize-winning girls’ robotics team say they’re on a live-saving mission — to build a ventilator from used car parts and help their war-stricken country battle the virus, news agency AFP reported.

The ventilator model, once completed, would then be sent to the Health Ministry for testing, initially on animals, said spokesman Wahid Mayar.

As cornavirus cases rise, adequate supply of ventilators for critical patients remains the need of the hour.

tags
top news
LIVE: Kerala withdraws lockdown concessions after Centre’s objections
LIVE: Kerala withdraws lockdown concessions after Centre’s objections
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
5 times India dissed Pakistan’s propaganda during Covid-19 crisis
5 times India dissed Pakistan’s propaganda during Covid-19 crisis
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news