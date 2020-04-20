Tackling Covid-19: Bengaluru firm creates affordable ventilators that need no electricity

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:47 IST

Amid the coronavirus crisis, a Bengaluru-based technology firm has created just what is needed to tackle the challenge - a low cost ventilator that requires no electricity.

Priced at around Rs 2,500, the ventilator is the cheapest of its kind in the world. The equipment has been created by Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Tech which manufactures highly engineered products for automotive, aeronautic and security applications.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant took to Twitter and lauded the “Indian innovation”. He said that innovations like these are critical for “rural primary health centres & local hospitals”.

The equipment requires zero electricity to function and no imported components for its production. The ventilator maintains pressure and also controls oxygen to maintain controlled breathing rate.

“Zero electricity. No imports. No electronic components.Maintains Max / Min pressure. Controlled Oxygen mix Controlled Breathing rate. Price: Rs.2,500 per,” Kant tweeted out.

Kant said that the affordability of the equipment and its ease of production makes it a good option for providing healthcare in remote and rural parts of the country. One added advantage, the ventilators are disposable, portable and easy to use.

“India needs this innovation to save lives,” his tweet read.

Kant said that, priced at Rs 2,500, this could be the lowest cost ventilator in the world.

“DynamaticTech is an in integral part of the supply chain for Airbus & Boeing. It is a leading auto component manufacturer & is a top class engineering company,” he added.

